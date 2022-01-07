Prepare a coat, gloves, scarf and umbrella: the snow arrives in New York at dawn this Friday | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

It will cover you with the virus.Adriana: everything is very clear. Let’s goto return with jeús Ópez,our meteorologist from theguardians of time so thatanticipate for tomorrowmorning.jeús: tomorrow morninglet’s see those roadsif they have to work in thetomorrow, be very careful.the storm is foundmoving northeastsnow accumulation fortomorrow up to 5 inches.we are under a warning fromwinter weather for ourarea.It is due tomorrow at noon.also a storm warningwinter for the long areaisland as it will go a bitmost affected. I’m going to leavelove for you to lendpay attention to the next hours,since I’m going to give you a reportdetailed about the snowfall thatIt is going to shock us.the low pressure is going tomove northeast.from 2:00 in the morningwe have some snowflakesaffecting the metro area ofnew york, long island and thefor conneticut.we can witness that at4:30 in the morning the snow willmake a little more intense.we can see accumulated ofhalf an inch to an inch perhours, with this eventatmospheric.At 55 and we continue under thewinter storm affectingmuch of the area againyork, jarin state andconneticut.this will continue in hoursin the morning, from 4:00the morning at 8:00 a.m.morning.at noon we can witnesssome slight groups ofsnow, but the storm has alreadyceased and has moved towardsthe North.the accumulation that we cananticipate can be 3inches.in other areas there may beup to 5 inches.wear a hat, a scarf,gloves and an extra coat forhave it in the car, if you haveto go to the office.if you are caught inuntáfic of the long hours,he even has food to passtime.the tools for tomorrow goesto need the salt.also a snow blower,because it is going to accumulate.in the extended prognosis,Let’s look at these conditions. theFriday is going to lift. a sabbathvery trusty.