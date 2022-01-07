Proud! Cardi B presumes that her 4 MONTHS OLD baby is talking ?: VIDEO

It was in September 2021, when the Dominican-born rapper and her husband, the singer Offset, welcomed their son, and the beautiful moment was shared through social networks.

It was the 29-year-old singer who was in charge of immortalizing the beautiful moment with a postcard of the three in the hospital, while she held her little one in her arms.

Since then, the famous singer and rap star has been in charge of flooding her social networks with tender images of her little baby, as she has now brought even her fans.

And it is that at his young age, the child already enjoys a real fortune with accessories from the exclusive fashion houses of the world, and she is not afraid to share it with her followers.

Fendi, Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, with some of the clothing brands and strollers, in which he walks his son, just four months old, who is on his way to being a fashionista.

What has become clear is that her son is quite awake, since it has been the same singer who has shared that with only four months of age, he has already begun to speak.

Clever boy

It was through her social networks where the singer of Dominican origin shared the new skills of her son, less than a year old, as he has already given his first words.

It is worth mentioning that thousands of fans began to assure that he was exaggerating because, being a baby, he begins to speak after he is one year old.

“Yesterday I said ‘Do you love mommy? Yes?’ and I asked again, ‘Do you love mommy?’, and he replied, ‘Yes, ”said Cardi B, adding that this is not the only word that her baby has learned, since while he was watching the children’s show on the screen’ Cocomelon ‘, she heard him say “hello.”

It is worth mentioning that the star says that the pandemic has made her a little more paranoid because she has even placed cameras 24/7 in her little baby’s bedroom.

“I don’t know if that is like the pandemic. I don’t know if this is normal. This is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, “added the rapper.

