Pumas fans threaten not to attend the games in Ciudad Universitaria

Pumas will have to wait at least one more day to debut in the Closing 2022. The game against Toluca, originally scheduled for next Sunday, January 9, was postponed for 24 hours in the first place after the Red Devils suffered an outbreak of coronavirus in the first team.

The barrage of infections that have occurred in various sets of the tournament have the competition in suspense, however, from the very MX League they stressed that there is no possibility of any suspension. Given these rumors of cancellation, those who have come forward are the fans of Pumas, who did threaten not to go to the stadiums.

This decision has nothing to do with the new strain of the COVID-19 virus but with the annoyance caused by the transfer policy of the university club. After the sale of Erik Lira going to Blue Cross, Much of the fans have shown their discontent through social networks.

The day of this Thursday, December 6, was framed by one of the trends that was installed on Twitter for much of the afternoon. The label #NadieACU (Nobody to Ciudad Universitaria) is the faithful reflection of what has caused this new reality of Pumas where he has dedicated himself to selling his best pieces in each tournament.

Today is just one more chapter among the tense relations that have always existed between a sector of the fans and university leaders. Now, and with the suspension on Sunday, we will have to wait what day the meeting is held and if the Auriazules fans comply with what they positioned as a trend in the ‘little bird’ social network.