Raphy Pina shows photo with the shackle while holding her baby girl

The Puerto Rican businessman Raphy Pina upset his followers last Tuesday by posting a photo on his Instagram account showing his electronic shackle with little Vida Isabelle, the result of his relationship with the Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

“You hardly know me and you can’t imagine what one would do to protect them,” wrote the businessman at the bottom of the photo, who is in home confinement after being found guilty of illegal possession of firearms by a Puerto Rico court in December of the year. last. “Take care of your families because ‘even the good ones’ are uncomfortable with the happiness of others; the look that continues to give me Strength ”.

According to the magazine People in spanish, the image acquires a special meaning if one takes into account the long sentence that Pina could receive if found guilty of two charges related to the illegal possession of weapons. The maximum penalty would be 20 years in prison.

The popular publication clarified that this is not the first time that the businessman has shown his electronic shackle on social networks, since this Monday he had posted a photo of his left leg wearing the surveillance device.

The novelty of the photo published on Tuesday is that it is the first with the shackle in which the businessman shows his face, and appears with his seven-month-old daughter.

In another image, Pina appears two days before the conclusion of the trial in Puerto Rico along with Natti Natasha and part of her family.

While listening to the verdict, Pina was also accompanied by her friend Daddy Yankee, of whom she is also the manager.

According to the magazine, the judge in charge of the case is expected to announce the conviction at a hearing to be held on April 1.

“I have always looked for (a) God in good times and not so good, that is why I continue with my firm gaze and my forehead held high (…) Thank you all for not letting go!”, Wrote Pina in another of his post.

This story was originally published on January 5, 2022 3:46 pm.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald