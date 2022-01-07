Respond to Dani Ceballos for his anger, reveals Bale’s situation and Real Madrid’s departures

Clear and forceful, this is how Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke on Friday before facing Valencia on matchday 21 of the Spanish League.

The Italian knows how complex the game can be and is working to get the first victory of the year in the league competition. His last match was lost 1-0 against visiting Getafe.

Difficult match: “We have to play as we were doing before the break. The players are doing well ”.

Valencia, a team with many fouls: “There are many things to evaluate this data. Each team has its own style. It doesn’t mean much. It is true that Valencia defends very well, with intensity; this is the normal thing of soccer ”.

Elche, the new rival in Copa del Rey: “You cannot be calm. The Cup is important for all teams. It is going to be a game that we have to prepare well, complicated, away from home. There is no good or bad draw ”.

Fede Valverde, substitute: “He has his part in this team, sometimes more important and sometimes less, but he always has his part. I trust him a lot because he has a lot of quality. I do not expect more from him, he is doing very well. It is true that in recent times he is not doing as well as at the beginning. Casemiro, Kroos and Modric are having more time, but I am also totally satisfied with those who have played less ”.

Your relationship with the referees: “I got a little angry in the last two games. I respect the referees a lot. Sometimes the coaches are also wrong ”.

What is missing from Hazard: “His physical condition is good. He needs to go back to playing with the confidence he had before. He’s very close to his best. Hopefully we can see it soon ”.

Vinicius Junior returns: “I don’t think it can be said that there is Viniciusdependencia. Many times he has helped us win the games in the first part of the season, like Benzema or Militao. But talking about dependency seems too much to me. Come back, it’s fine and everyone is happy ”.

What Vinicius brings: “Overflow, one against one, the possibility of making cons, the goals that he has contributed. If I have to highlight one thing, it is that if you leave it space it is very, very dangerous ”.

Fight for the League: “All rivals are threats, because Getafe does not fight to win the League, but it puts you in trouble. Sevilla have a good position, with a very good team, with quality, with an experienced coach … They are very strong opponents, like the others. We have to make our way, in the first part of the season we have done very well ”.

There will be outlets in this market: “As I have said, it is a subject that we have not talked about. If there are players who want to go out, you can talk. I think everyone is happy. There is no topic ”.

Bale’s true situation: “He has a problem with his back, which is a bit loaded. He is not feeling well, he cannot push one hundred percent. And until then it cannot be used ”.

The incident with Ceballos in Copa del Rey: “What happens to a player who wants to play, to come back, has happened. I wanted to give him minutes, but as I have explained it was not the most suitable field, he could have problems. With five minutes to go, I waited a little longer. I saw that he got angry and I told him that it could be that he was right and that perhaps he had waited too long to put him in. Everything is fine because he knows that I have a lot of confidence in him ”.