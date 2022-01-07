Roberto Sensini or Ángel Comizzo, one of the two would be appointed this Thursday as coach of Olimpia

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Zero hour arrives for the Olimpia board of directors regarding the signing of the new coach who comes to replace Pedro Troglio. The two favorite candidates are the Argentineans Roberto Sensini and Ángel David Comizzo. Both free right now. The administrative board wishes to finalize this Thursday regarding the new coach to guide the team in the search for the five-time championship.

Sensini ended his contract with Chilean Everton, and Comizzo was discharged from the Peruvian University. The two former players are recommended by Pedro Troglio. The final decision is up to the Lion’s presidency. The economic pretensions of the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe did not meet the expectations for the Merengue board of directors, who also seeks salary oxygen after the departure of Pedro Troglio to the Argentine San Lorenzo.

At the moment, the technical direction of Olimpia is, interim, in charge of the Honduran coach Juan Carlos Espinoza. Since Tuesday they have been doing preseason training on the court. They do not have confirmed registrations. Bryan Moya keeps training with the hairy institution while waiting to finalize an agreement abroad, otherwise he will stay in the Lion.

Ángel David Comizzo stopped being a coach of the University of Peru in August 2021.