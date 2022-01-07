Roxana Castellanos reacts to the engagement of her ex, Paul Stanley

Some days ago Paul stanley He surprised everyone by announcing that he will soon marry his girlfriend Joely Bernat, after a romantic scene that was framed by the River Seine in Paris.

His followers immediately began to send him a congratulatory message, including some Famous such as Lambda García, Yanet García, Mauricio Mancera, Rául ‘El Negro’ Araiza, among others, were present to congratulate the couple.

In a link from Paris, the driver jokingly revealed that He was about to not ask his girlfriend to marry him, But his family, who accompanied him to the New Year’s celebration in the European country, supported him so that everything went smoothly.

Among the congratulatory comments was that of Roxana Castellanos, who was also the sentimental partner of Paul Stanley.

“Oh, what a thrill !!! Congratulations!! We already want PARTY !! “, wrote the host next to the video posted on Joely Bernat’s account.

It was in 2011 when Roxana and Paul had an affair While they were hosts of the morning Today, although they never gave details of their relationship, on some occasion they mentioned that they were better as friends than as a couple.

Paul Stanley and Joely Bernat have been together for seven years dating and through social networks they have boasted some details of their daily life with their followers.