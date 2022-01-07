‘Sales are down more than 60%’: restaurant owner

Dyckman Street in Inwood is known for its restaurants. In the winter months the clientele drops and with it the income of the businesses.

This year, once again the pandemic has kept people even further away.

“I have seen a drastic change in sales. Right now I’m like 80, 85% less than what we normally do for this season, ”said Sandra Jaquez.

Jaquez, who owns two restaurants on Dyckman Street, says the surge in coronavirus has resulted in many empty tables, which means less work to offer to her employees.

“From the first day it started, when I did not even know what I was doing 18 years ago, I was never afraid as I am now because of the uncertainty of not knowing when it will end, that there is no money,” added Jaquez.

Not far away at the Jefe Sports Cantina, owner Madeline Almanzar has seen the impact too, especially on days like Christmas and New Years that are normally much busier.

“Sales have dropped more than 60% for the same reason that I told you, people do not want to arrive,” said Almanzar.

Ariela Taveras, the new president of the State Association of Latino Restaurants, Bars, and Lounges, says the vaccine rules are having a big impact.

Taveras says he will work to connect business owners with resources that are available but need more support from all levels of government.

“We are asking the elected officials, today I wrote a letter to the SBA (Small Business Administration) giving priority to minority Latino restaurants in New York for applications that have not been borrowed. We are asking for funds, that they give us funds, to survive this pandemic, ”said Taveras.

Business owners hope help will arrive soon.

“I’m already exhausted because I don’t see the solution to this,” said Jaquez.

“It has been very difficult. It has really been a tragedy for everyone, but the restaurants have been quite affected, “added Almanzar.

Since they are afraid of what it could mean for their business if things continue as they have been.