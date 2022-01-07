Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Analysis Features Price Specifications Best Mid-Range Smartphone | TECHNOLOGY

According to the criteria of Know more

Several months ago I had the opportunity to test the Galaxy A52 from Samsung, the update of one of its most interesting models in the mid-range, which had managed to gather many characteristics to stand out in that competitive segment, where several Chinese brands are beginning to breathe down the neck.

So that you better position yourself within the portfolio of Samsung, the South Korean brand It has a large Galaxy A family, which includes its entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Within each of these ranges it has subdivisions, according to the characteristics. How do you identify the ranges and versions? By the two figures and the letters that accompany each model. For example, in the case of the Galaxy A10 the 1 indicates that it is within the input range [dependiendo del mercado, va del 0 hasta el 2] and the 0 indicates that it is the first version. If you find a Galaxy A32, the 2 indicates that it is the third complete update that the equipment has had. If, on the other hand, you find yourself, for example, with a Galaxy A20s, the letter s indicates that the model has received some very specific updates.

In the case of this Galaxy A52 [que, según la explicación anterior se trataría de la tercera versión del modelo A50] has several models: the Galaxy A52 that I tried a few months ago, which works with LTE networks; the Galaxy A52 5G, which is compatible with the new mobile communication networks; Y The model that I had to test in recent weeks, which is the Galaxy A52s 5G, that is, it has some specific modifications with respect to the 5G version.

As I had anticipated in the Galaxy A52 review, by specifications this Galaxy A52s 5G was shown with an interesting update. After having it for several days, I can say confirm it.

Your checklist

No novelty in design. In this aspect we will not meet every new . However, in particular the look of the back of this new line of equipment, with the camera module fully integrated into the back, added to the pastel colors, They still seem very well achieved to me. Ahead, camera inside the screen and thin edges.

Full Samsung experience. In this Galaxy A52s 5G you will find that kind of thing that makes it clear that you are using a device from the South Korean company [claro, teniendo en cuenta la gama en la que estás]. It has a screen with a lot of brightness, color and good viewing angles, with the novelty of having a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Facial recognition and the fingerprint sensor are fast and highly accurate. Its One UI customization layer continues to mature apace [aunque, a veces la inclusión de aplicaciones propias de la marca suele ser exagerada]. The general performance of the smartphone is very good, although with the expected limitations for a mid-range device. A not inconsiderable extra: IP67 protection against water and dust.

Correct cameras. The main camera combination performs well in this Galaxy A52s 5G . Although with slightly pale tones [para mi gusto], they offer good results when there is good lighting. Although with the Night mode, both with the main ones and with the front camera, it delivers very correct results, you can see the extra work due to the low light. The wide-angle lens does an interesting job, without distorting images excessively. The front camera is 32 megapixels and offers very interesting photos, with a lot of detail.

In video, the experience with this device of Samsung it is also good, although not remarkable. Correct, would be the word. It has the ability to record in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

The plus of 5G. This new model updates its configuration and also adds the possibility of having compatibility with 5G networks. Until the time this review is published, service is still offered in trial mode, with insufficient coverage in some areas of Lima. Nevertheless, the device had no problem detecting and connecting them , going with data exchange speeds to be expected in the places where I used it.

The lamest leg. In the most notorious weak point of the Galaxy A52s 5G it’s the battery. It is 4,500 mAh, which is enough to support a day, on average. Out there, without so much demand, you could get autonomy for more than one day. But nevertheless, The adapter that comes in the box is 25W which is relegated in terms of the possibility of a real fast charge , taking into account that other competitors in the same range allow recharges with wall adapters from 30W onwards.

Price

The Galaxy A52s 5G it’s found available with local operators, through different retail and e-commerce stores, as well as on the official website of Samsung . The price of the unlocked equipment is S / 1,999, although it can be found at a lower price depending on the current offers in each store. In operators it is from S / 1,779 depending on the provider and the chosen plan.

It’s worth it?

Personally I consider that the Galaxy A52s 5G from Samsung it is a very good option. Despite its own cons and limitations, it seems to me that it is the “rounder” device, more complete, in its final offer (combination of hardware and software) within the mid-range in the local market. If you were considering going for another team, if it is within your means, it may be worth investing a few hundred more soles to try this model. But beware, its final price is not so far-fetched either, as it is within the range of other competing models.

