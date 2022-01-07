Samsung launches Crystal UHD TV

With the arrival of Christmas, many consumers take the opportunity to buy a new television looking for better image quality and more innovative resources. For this end of the year, one of the recommendations of Samsung specialists is the Crystal UHD TV, an evolution of 4K televisions that has the resources of premium models, exclusive design, connectivity, as well as multiple possibilities with voice assistants.

Here are five reasons to buy a Crystal UHD TV, according to Samsung specialists:

Superior image quality

The Crystal UHD raised the bar in the market by offering the consumer a more affordable model. They are different resources that were previously limited to premium products, such as the QLED line. The model is an evolution of 4K technology, offering superior image quality, thanks to its Crystal processor, which provides accurate image upscaling. The result is more vivid colors and higher contrast available to more users.

Slim and elegant design

Samsung’s Crystal UHD TV features Air Slim Design, with a super-thin screen just 2.5 cm thick and with no apparent borders. In this way, it provides a truly immersive user experience. The model also allows the power, sound and image cables to be hidden within the gutters. They are located behind the television, which gives the equipment a clean look and improves its aesthetic composition.

Connectivity resources

In addition to having Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection, the Crystal UHD line has the Tap View resource to further facilitate the day-to-day life of the user who wants to reflect the content of the cell phone on the TV.Thanks to this technology, with a simple Touch of the smartphone on the TV, the contents of your mobile devices are instantly reproduced on your TV screen, a facility that can help in remote work or also enjoy the best of entertainment on a larger screen and optimal sound .

Matches your decor

Much more than a sophisticated design, Crystal UHD also offers the Photo Ambience Mode feature, a technology that allows the user to select personal photos or custom textures that match the space in which the TV is inserted. In this way, it is possible to “ eliminate ”the black screen of the TV in your living room, transforming the TV into a true ally of decoration.

Voice command

To make your day to day even easier, you can control your Crystal UHD by voice command. Compatible with Bixby and Alexa, this feature allows the user to run from basic functions, such as increasing and decreasing the volume of the TV, to setting it up as part of automation for a smart home. Crystal UHD also offers unique remote control, capable of controlling different devices connected to the TV, offering even more convenience for users who choose this model.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!