Seven teams fight for three tickets to the NFL playoffs

In the new week 18 seven teams are seeking one of three available postseason tickets (two in the AFC and one in the NFC). In addition, in the American Conference there is much in dispute as four clubs (Titans, Patriots, Chiefs and Bengals) aspire to be the best team in the AFC.

AFC

The loss to the Raiders put the Colts in predicaments; Nevertheless, the Indiana team only requires one win to qualify. Other scenarios that serve Indianapolis are the loss of the Chargers and the draw of the Ravens or the loss of the Steelers and the victory of the Dolphins.

The Chargers, who are currently in the seventh position of the planting, are bound to win to proceed to the knockout phase.

The landscape for the Raiders is a bit more complicated. With a victory over Los Angeles he qualifies; a draw accompanied by a loss for the Colts also works; the third case involves trips from Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

In the AFC North the Steelers can be added to the playoffs with a combination of three outcomes: victory over Ravens, collapse of the Colts and no tie in the game between Chargers and Raiders.

The Ravens, who a few weeks ago were the American Conference team, They need a lot of help getting into the postseason. In addition to beating Pittsburgh, they need the Chargers, Colts and Dolphins not to win.

NFC

In the National Conference there is only one free ticket and the 49ers and Saints dispute it. San Francisco can seal their pass with victory over the Rams or if the Saints don’t beat the Falcons.

In NOLA the picture is a bit more complicated Well, in addition to prevailing in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they must hope that the “Niners” do not impose themselves on Los Angeles.