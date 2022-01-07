Shannon de Lima conquered everyone with her beauty

The former partner of Latin singer Marc Anthony, Shannon de Lima, once again attracted the eyes of his more than 2 million followers on the social network Instagram. The Venezuelan model has us used to showing us the day to day of her life and of course the celebration of her 33 years was not going to be different.

On the morning of their anniversary From Lima She took advantage of the waves on the beach to show her statuesque body and produced an incredible photo with the sea behind and a bikini for the heart attack. It is evident that time does not pass for Anthony’s ex since not a gram of fat is observed, much less stretch marks and cellulite. This new year will undoubtedly be to exploit the networks.

Source: Instagram Shannon de Lima

In that post Shannon I put a message of pure gratitude to all the people who permanently support his work “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Thank you all for your nice messages. Today to celebrate life, family, love, friends and all the beauty that God gives me ”.

How could it be otherwise, the ex of Marc Anthony He closed the day of the beginning of his 33 years with a new photo that shows the very good taste and glamor he has. De Lima is seen wearing a very short black dress and transparencies that show off her beautiful body. As the night gave to signify a new year, a white jacket was hung that makes a spectacular combination.

Source: Instagram Shannon de Lima

In this closing birthday photo, Shannon from Lima his fans were told how his birthday ended thanking him for the love he receives every day “About Last Night and I had a very happy birthday. Thank you all for your messages and good wishes ”.