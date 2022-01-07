Son of the president of Brazil says he admires Novak Djokovic for defending freedoms

Brazilian deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro expressed his admiration for Djokovic, whose conviction for not getting vaccinated denied him entry to Australia

Brazilian deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, expressed his admiration for Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Thursday for defending the right not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, a conviction that led the Australian authorities to deny him entry to the country and to detain him.

Eduardo Bolsonaro Getty

“Someone else admires Djokovic for being a defender of freedoms? “, asked the most voted deputy in the history of Brazil in a message that he published on Twitter and in which he was included in the list of those who support the Serbian tennis player, who will not be able to play the Australian Open for his decision.

“Censored scientists, blocked citizens, handcuffed ladies and now a detained athlete. This authoritarianism disguised as a health worker will only end when the population so determines.“Eduardo Bolsonaro added in his message.

The deputy maintains the same position as his father, leader of the Brazilian far-right denier, one of the most skeptical leaders about the severity of Covid-19, which he has treated as a “flu”, and who has questioned both the safety and the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Jair Bolsonaro has said that he will be the last Brazilian to be vaccinated and in recent days, after the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old in Brazil was approved, affirmed that he will not authorize his 11-year-old daughter to be vaccinated.

The Bolsonaro government launched the vaccination campaign against covid a year ago, which has been widely received in the country, but made it clear that the procedure is voluntary and not mandatory.

Both the president and his deputy son are critical of requiring a passport or vaccination certificate to condition any activity, such as air travel, access to public services, playing sports competitions or entering restaurants or hotels.

The Bolsonaro insist on their denial despite the fact that Brazil is, along with the United States and India, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with 22.3 million infected and about 620,000 deaths.

Djokovic, one of the best tennis players in the world today but also known for opposing mandatory vaccination, is being held in a hotel in Australia Due to the fact that the Sydney authorities rejected his visa for not having a vaccination certificate, so he will not be able to play one of the main Grand Slam tournaments.

For now Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed to the Australian court the revocation of the Serbian’s visa to enter the country with a medical exemption that allowed him to participate in the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

The Serbian was transferred this morning to the Park Hotel in the city of Melbourne, which also houses a group of asylum seekers who have been detained by immigration authorities., after he was interviewed for more than eight hours by border authorities for not complying with the requirements imposed by covid-19.