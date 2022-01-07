State and mayor’s office: program to alleviate the homeless situation

For the first time in nearly a decade, the mayor’s office and the state government will work hand-in-hand to address the worst homelessness crisis in the five boroughs since the Great Depression of the last century.

Mental health professionals – rather than NYPD uniforms – will visit the places where the 80,000 New Yorkers who organizations like the Bowery Mission estimate are currently homeless are spending the night. The figure includes men, women and children.

“They would improve life in a categorical way in New York City. If they are doing that, I really believe that they are going to win the will of the people,” said one subway user.

The program includes the impending opening of 100,000 affordable housing units and a focus on the most vulnerable populations for referral to immediate psychiatric, addiction and transitional home support services. These groups include teens, members of the LGBTQ community, and former inmates.

Mayor Eric Adams posted a message on social media where he talks about the new program.

“Safe Options Support teams will connect our homeless neighbors with the resources they need to get off the streets,” the mayor wrote.

“This plan will free up our police officers to focus on protecting and serving, not unnecessarily involving the homeless,” the message continues.

“It seems like a great idea to me because I think there are many people who need a little more help, maybe a place that is better than a hostel and that gives them a motivation to improve,” said another user.

The program begins with five specialized teams accompanied by social workers combing the corners of the city where María Eugenia constantly sees other Latinos.

It also includes a review of the shelters to make them safer, in terms of health amid the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and regarding incidents of violence and crime in their facilities.

Governor Kathy Hochul also referred to the new program in another post on social media.

“It is a new era of work to combat the homeless crisis and address long-standing inequalities in the housing market,” Hochul wrote.

“Our new Safe Options Support teams will work hand in hand with New York City to help New Yorkers living on the streets make the transition to stable housing,” the message continues.

“When I have to be late for work, there are no less than 20 Hispanics, who are very drunk and do everything in the street. It is a risk because they get aggressive but in the same way I think that the government should reach out to them,” said María Eugenia Alvarez.

Mayor Adams also called on the state legislature to make changes to the laws that prevent a police officer from removing homeless people from public spaces.