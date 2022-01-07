Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant lead first vote tally for NBA All-Star Game 2022

The Golden State Warriors point guard commands the preferences in the Western Conference, beating LeBron James; So does the Brooklyn Nets guard in the East, ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Two weeks from the start of voting for the All-Star Game 2022 on the National Basketball Association (NBA), the first count of the preferences made by fans through different platforms has been officially delivered.

Taking into account that the popular election represents 50 percent, while the remainder is divided between what coaches and players choose, what the fans decide through the official site of the league, the application and social networks will be key.

For the same reason, 13 days after the opening of the vote, it has been known who commands the preferences of the fans around the world for the NBA All-Star 2022: Stephen Curry, the most popular of all and leader of the Western Conference; Y Kevin Durant, who commands the East.

The first vote count for the NBA All-Star Game 2022



There are only four players in the entire tally who exceed two million votes, those mentioned Steph (2.5 million) Y Durantula (2.3 million), to which are added the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East with 2.1 million votes, and Lebron James in the West, with 2.08 million.

The big surprise so far in the popular vote is DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago bulls, which appears first among the guards in the East, with 1.47 million votes, beating players like James Harden, Joel Embiid and Trae Young.

The second official fan vote count will be released by the NBA next Thursday, January 13, nine days before voting closes, ahead of the event to be held in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday February 20th.