Stephen Curry is having the worst losing streak of his career

The Golden State star Warriors, Stephen Curry, is on a losing streak. After scoring just nine points against the Miami Heat on Monday, he got off to another bad start Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry scored just five points in the first half, three of which came from the free throw line. He made just one basket in the first 24 minutes of play and even missed 14 shots in a row, including five 3-point attempts.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, that statistic tied his longest streak without scoring a shot in a career game. He had done it only two other times, in January 2021 and November 2017.

Per Elias, Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s 14-straight misses in the first half against Dallas matches the longest streak within a season in his career, done 2 other times (Jan. 10, 2021 and Nov. 24-25, 2017). Curry has missed nine of 10 field goal attempts and all five 3-pointers – Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 6, 2022

It’s certainly not a sign for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, and it’s one of the main reasons they are behind the Mavs 50-39 at halftime.

Sure, the Warriors won against the Heat on Monday even though Curry finished below double digits, thanks to Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. However, facing a motivated Dallas team led by Luka Doncic is not a piece of cake.

Stephen Curry had been on a phenomenal streak before his recent downfall. It wasn’t long ago that he broke the record for the most 3-pointers in NBA history and surpassed the 3,000 mark in that area, a first for the NBA.