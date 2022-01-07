Summary of the match Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca (0-2). GOALS

The Tuzos they got their first win commanded by Guillermo Almada in the Closing 2022 to the defeat Atlético San Luis 2-0 in the opening game. Pachuca dominated much of the match and the locals were unable to react to the uncomfortable approach of the Uruguayan coach, who left Santos to join the Hidalgo project that seeks to get into the Liguilla.

The first time it went from more to less, with a Pachuca that played for long periods of time in the San Luis court, but nevertheless, failed to hurt. After some scares, the locals began to appear and, although they did not dominate the meeting, they arrived in the Pachuca area with more danger, but without specifying anything.

With more fouls and cards than goals, he finished the first timeor, where both teams made merits to raise the score for the first goal, but no matter how hard they tried, the most important guest did not arrive.

The Tuzos found their best football in the second half

To the resume the meeting, the visitors started with great intensity. Romario Ibarra had a good opportunity to score first, he hooked and fired from the left, but the shot was crashed into a defender of San Luis.

A few minutes later, the first goal of the Clausura 2022 fell on Alfonso Ballasts, although it was for the Tuzos. Víctor Guzmán received a great long stroke, which he controlled in a good way to send a center that Nico Ibanez he sent to the bottom.

After the goal, Pachuca took things more calmly and San Luis failed to react, something that turned uphill with the departure of Rubens Sambueza due to muscle fatigue. Many changes came for both sets, but the script was the same as in the first timeor: the local playing at times in the opposite field and the visitors waiting for an opportunity to counterattack.

Already in the final stretch of the meeting the Atlético turned to the front, with more heart than football, since it did not put the Tuzos in trouble, but they kept the ball out of their field. Those of the Bella Airosa prepared to defend and did not suffer problems.

In fact, Pachuca returned to have a clear play of goal at 86, by means of Avilés Hurtado was about to sentence the encounter in a counterattack. De la Rosa put a great ball to the forward who tried to cross the shot, but Barovero cut with his left shoe.

Ibáñez sentenced the game

One minute after the end of the meeting, Kevin Alvarez suffered a lack at San Luis area that Oscar Macías reviewed in the VAR before a possible penal which ended up marking. Nico Ibanez was the collector and put the 2-0 to sentence the meeting.

With this victory the Tuzos start the Clausura 2022 in the best way, hoping that it is the sign of a campaign that is full of successes, unlike the last one, in which they missed the opportunity to enter the Fiesta Grande.