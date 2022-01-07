Super Bowl 2022: Dallas, the NFL’s backup plan in case the pandemic prevents Super Bowl LVI from taking place in Los Angeles

Lto an ABC affiliate in Dallas, WFAA, reported Wednesday that the NFL has contacted the Dallas Cowboys and Arlington city officials for availability of the AT&T Stadium in the event Super Bowl LVI cannot take place in California.

For now, the headquarters is still the Inglewood SoFi Stadium, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, a city that in recent days has presented record numbers of infections that led to implement vaccination testing sample commands at places like Universal Studios and Six Flags amusement parks. Despite this, there is no reduction in capacity or postponement of matches. The last to take place at SoFi was the Chargers-Broncos last Sunday, in front of 70,240 fans.

The same Wednesday, the Grammy Awards, to be held at the Cypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, were postponed indefinitely due to the increase in infections.

In this situation, the NFL knocked on the door in Arlington and the city and the Cowboys say they are ready to host the Super BowlAlthough the league is adamant about holding it at SoFi Stadium, which was originally going to host the LV edition, but a construction delay delayed the plans for a year.

“We plan to play Super Bowl LVI as scheduled, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13th. As part of our contingency planning that we do for all regular season and postseason games, we have contacted various teams to see the availability of their stadiums in the event that it cannot be played as scheduled due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Our process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to celebrating the Super Bowl to end a fantastic season for fans and teams, “NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told WFAA.

Cowboys Stadium is not a future Super Bowl venue (Phoenix will be in 2023, Las Vegas in 2024 and New Orleans in 2025. Tampa was in 2021, Miami in 2020 and Atlanta in 2019), which is part of the requirements to be an emergency headquarters. Hosted the NFL final in February 2011, when the Packers beat the Steelers in the edition XLV.