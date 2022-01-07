Super Bowl LVI would change its venue due to the increase in positives from Covid-19

The NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy acknowledged this Wednesday that they have asked some teams if they could host the Super Bowl LVI in case of not being able to carry out the meeting in the SoFi Stadium from The Angels for the pandemic of the COVID-19.

“We contacted various teams to inquire about the availability of their stadium in the event that the Super Bowl is not played as scheduled due to weather issues, unforeseen circumstances or increased restrictions,” the spokesperson explained.

The positive test numbers for COVID-19 on NFL teams reached 521 players only in the month of December, which represents one in four elements of the league. In the entire 2020 season the NFL had reported 300 cases.

Last Tuesday the United States broke the world record by reporting one million infections from COVID-19.

According to McCarthy, these verification calls with other teams do not mean that the Super Bowl scheduled for February 13 in Los Angeles, California, at the home of the Chargers and the Rams, go to change headquarters.

“It is part of our standard contingency planning process that we carry out for all regular and game games. postseason“, argument.

Although he acknowledged that the increase in restrictions brought about by COVID-19 in several cities in the country has raised the relevance of the forecasts.

“It is not unusual for the league to do this planning every year, but with Los Angeles as the site for this season’s title game and increasing restrictions on attendance at indoor events it has become a relevant issue.”

Despite having this backup plan, Brian McCarthy was confident that Super Bowl LVI could take place on the scheduled date and stadium.

“Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule, so we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, to cap off another fantastic NFL year.”

Between the Stadiums that the league has contemplated as an alternative is AT&T in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

