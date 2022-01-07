That’s why he left, the players who did not want Antuna in Chivas are uncovered

Uriel Antuna would not have had a good relationship with some Chivas players.

Uriel antuna it came out of Chivas to enroll with him Blue Cross after having scored only 6 goals in two years with the Herd, a performance more than low for the 11 million dollars that Chivas would have paid for the striker according to Transfermarkt.

The new forward of the Machine stated that in Chivas he never felt clothed, to which there was already a response in Chivas, Y Miguel Ponce, one of the most senior players in the team’s dressing room, made it clear that “in Chivas There are no longer any players who have no commitment. “

This sentence could make it very clear that the heavyweights of the dressing room of Chivas Like the same Ponce or Jesus Molina they might have gotten tired of the attitude of Uriel antuna, because at no time was he really committed to the team.

Why did Uriel Antuna leave Chivas

Beyond the discontent that might have existed in the dressing room of Chivas with Antuna, the forward would have left the club due to indiscipline issues, because according to journalist Jesús Hernández, since before the last game of the previous tournament, the board would have been clear about the departure of the “Brujo” Antuna.