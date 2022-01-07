The 10 most downloaded Android games of the week on Google Play | from January 3 to 9 | Annie App | nnda nnni | DATA

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 27 Views

Thanks to pages like App Annie we can know what games are the most downloaded in each country on the platform Google play. But, have you ever wondered which are the ones that have obtained the most downloads this week? Here we tell you which have been the most requested mobile games in recent days.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free game for Android with the most downloads in the last seven days is Slap and Run. As for the mobile games that have collected the most, it tops the list Coin Master.

Some of the paid games that have received a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 Y Five Nights at Freddy’s. On the other hand, Pull the Pin Y Sponge art are the most downloaded free games for Android this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for Android

Rocket League Sideswipe.
Rocket League Sideswipe.
  1. Slap and Run – VOODOO
  2. Pull the Pin – Popcore Games
  3. Sponge Art – Good Job Games
  4. Huggy Stretch Game – Azura Global
  5. Paper Fold – Good Job Games
  6. Count Masters – Stickman Clash – Freeplay Inc
  7. Poppy Horror: Chapter One – ABI Global Publishing
  8. Cut Grass – Beakbestow
  9. Race Master 3D – Car Racing – SayGames Ltd
  10. Rocket League Sideswipe – Psyonix Studios

Top 10 paid games for Android

3. Minecraft - Mojang (photo: screenshot)
3. Minecraft – Mojang (photo: screenshot)
  1. Minecraft – Mojang
  2. Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi
  3. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC
  4. Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio
  5. Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam USA LLC
  6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam USA LLC
  7. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games
  8. Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited
  9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam USA LLC
  10. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator – Clickteam USA LLC

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Coin Master.
Coin Master.
  1. Coin Master – Moon Active
  2. Candy Crush Saga – King
  3. Genshin Impact – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.
  4. Roblox – Roblox Corporation
  5. Clash of Clans – Supercell
  6. Garena Free Fire – New Age – Garena International I
  7. DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
  8. Bingo Blitz ™ ️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica
  9. Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc.
  10. Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD APPS ON GOOGLE PLAY

You can install apps, games and digital content on your device from the Google Play Store. In some cases, you can also use instant apps that do not require installation. While some of the content is free, you will also find options that are only available if purchased.

Apps can run on compatible Android and Chromebook devices, but not on Windows or Mac computers.

  • On your device, open the Google Play Store or visit the Google Play Store in a web browser.
  • Search for content or explore the app.
  • Select an item.
  • Choose Install or the price of the item.
  • Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the transaction and get the content. If you already made a purchase before, use the down arrow to choose the payment method. If it is your first purchase, the payment method will be added to your Google Account.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

TEC: the best games you can enjoy on your cell phone
Cell phones have undoubtedly become an indispensable part of our daily use and what better way to use them than to play with other people. null

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Billionaire Ray Dalio Advises Investors To Make A “Reasonable” Hole For Bitcoin In Their Portfolios

Published: Jan 7, 2022 20:42 GMT The businessman explained that the cryptocurrency has never been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved