The 162 MDP reinforcement that Chivas had closed but Leaño rejects it for a log

Leaño rejects a reinforcement of 162 million pesos in Chivas to have a log

January 07, 2022 · 07:00 am

Chivas de Guadalajara it’s a complete mess. Of greatness, because there is almost nothing left according to David Medrano, who raised the issue that one thing is to be popular and another is to be great, in every sense of the word, with good reinforcements and with an integral image.

Now it is uncovered, according to the Récord newspaper report, that the Guadalajara I had the option of the return of Jose Juan Macías to the ranks of the chiverío, a forward that is needed and urgently, but that will not arrive by order of Marcelo Michel Leaño.

It is that the strategist is clear on the subject, he prefers to give space to another element, which raises doubts but nevertheless, thanks to Leaño, he won the position in Chivas although his arrival was not for Guadalajara but for Tapatío.

Which player gained the trust of Leaño instead of Macías?

Paolo Yrizar will go upstairs officially, leaving aside José Juan Macías, a player that is traded on the market at 162 million pesos.

