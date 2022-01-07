The 5 Altair Jarabo bikinis that have ignited the networks

The actress Altair Jarabo has managed to steal the hearts of the public thanks to his talent and charisma, qualities to which its beauty is added. The latter has led her to be classified as one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world of entertainment in Mexico, so each one who shares an image on social networks, it goes around the world immediately.

Although the famous woman has decided to keep various aspects of her personal life private, from time to time she decides to give a taste of her day to day through her Instagram profile, specifically from her beach getaways and revealing bikinis.

It is these fiery images that have unleashed a furor among his community of fans, who fill Altair Jarabo with thousands of compliments and appreciation for his beauty.

Vacationing in Acapulco

When we talk about one of the actress’s favorite tourist destinations, we cannot forget the beautiful port of Acapulco, a location that is part of the list of sites that she has shown through her Instagram account.

It was precisely during one of his escapades to that destination that Altair she showed off her statuesque figure while enjoying a day at the pool. It was the tiny black bikini with lace accents that highlighted not only her curves, but her skin color.

The one with the yellow bikini

In one of his most recent publications, Altair Jarabo shared with his followers some of the highlights of his honeymoon with businessman Frédéric García.

Although the heavenly destination impressed its fans, it was the daring bikini in yellow tone that became the star of the show.

Golden hour

Leaning back from a pool and wearing a golden swimsuit, the 35-year-old famous showed off her modeling skills by posing like a professional, exposing her toned figure with the sun’s rays as a complement.

Quiet and tropical

Another of the publications in a bikini that attracted the most attention in the profile of the young woman was the one where she can be seen more relaxed and enjoying a day of yachting.

For this activity, she opted for a purple bikini with a crossover top, which she accompanied with a printed kimono and sunglasses that covered almost her entire face.

Getaway to the beach

Wrapped in a patterned bikini and wearing sunglasses as an accessory, the actress from “Al Diablo con los Guapos” stole the glances of her followers, getting more than 140 thousand likes in just a few hours.

