The Altair Jarabo microbikinis that you should have in your closet

Mexican actress Altair Jarabo had an enviable 2021. Not only did he marry the love of his life and lived a fairytale wedding, but he also showed off his sexy body in various swimsuits that he did not stop showing on his Instagram account.

The last time was on New Years, she dazzled her fans with a yellow two-piece top, where she received several compliments from her fans. Do not forget that this publication is due to his honeymoon with the former ambassador of France in Mexico, Frédéric García.

Another of the bikinis that impressed his followers was a black one on the beaches of Acapulco, where he showed part of the sea and the pool where he was. However, it was his impressive figure that drove more than one crazy. “Raise your hand to whom Acapulco will always make you think of special moments with someone special,” he wrote on that occasion.

To change the style and make it more elegant, the soap opera villain also wore a gold swimsuit in the lower part of an elegant pool, where the colors black and white stood out. The post garnered more than 200,000 views and various comments from his dearest colleagues and friends.

The 35-year-old Mexican also showed off other types of garments such as an over all and glasses on her trips to the beach. On one occasion, she put on a purple bikini that revealed her breasts while enjoying the hot sun of the bay where she was.

Finally, we must not forget when Jarabo visited the city of Miami, in the state of Florida, and did not stop enjoying its coasts with a tiny flowered swimsuit but always accompanied by a kimono of the same color. “We are going to the beach to heal your soul” was what he wrote on his Instagram account, where he also hinted that he wore various accessories that complemented his beach outfit such as a gold ring on his hand and green earrings with rings. tangled in her mane.

Given his white complexion, Altair Jarabo has known how to give color, flavor and freshness to his life with his trips to the beach last year and there is no doubt that he will not stop visiting the sea in 2022.