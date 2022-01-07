“The bad thing is already”: Galilea Montijo begins the year in “peace” after being linked to the drug trade

After a difficult year end for Galilea Montijo, after being involved in the book scandal “Emma and the other narco ladies”, by journalist Anabel Hernández, He reappeared in the program “Hoy” from which he was absent for several days and shared with his followers what his plans are for this 2022.

In a brief interview on the outskirts of Televisa, the television presenter thanked her audience for the displays of affection that they have given him in these difficult months, ensuring that all the things that happened to him simply helped him grow.

“I have always thought that of all the things that happen to you, you always wonder how for what. And this time I have noticed, especially, and in general, I have noticed so much affection. I have no way to thank for that …With that I stay, and the bad, if that is what we want to call it, it was already “, he sentenced.

Galilea Montijo and his plans for 2022

Once again, Montijo made it clear that the series of rumors that arose about her, after the publication of the writer Anabel Hernández, do not disturb her because she has always dedicated herself to working for and for her audience.

“I am a woman who has worked all her life, my only intention is to bring fun to the public, I love what I do. And I love my family, I love my friends, “he mentioned.

Galilea Montijo said he was happy to turn the page to this bad chapter of 2021 to welcome him to his projects for this new year with his family and friends.

“I am starting the year (…) with a peace that I had never felt and that is thanks to all the affection that I have been involved with”, mentioned.

This is what Galilea Montijo said: