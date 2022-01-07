The Baseball League receives Health exemption

The Professional Baseball League received a dispensation from the Department of Health for the games, in which the capacity will be increased, vaccination will be required and measures will be established to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The dispensation establishes that only people vaccinated with three doses will be able to attend the games. A capacity greater than that established in the Executive Order will be allowed, without exceeding 1,200 fans per game, as long as there is distance between the families. Those who work in the tournament, team members, referees, coaches and members of the press are excluded from the capacity.

On the other hand, they must ensure the physical distance of 10 feet between households, the use of a mask and promote hand disinfection. Likewise, they will have to avoid the crowding of people in common areas, such as checkpoints, entry, exit and bathrooms, among other places, so they must establish a system in which all food and drink is delivered to the seats of the fanatics.

“The baseball fan can rest easy. Baseball is played in Puerto Rico, but with strict protocols. The important thing for us is that the protection measures are complied with to avoid sources of infection. Crowding is a core issue in the spread of the virus and we have to make sure that we prevent the spread of the virus. However, if we guarantee distancing, they will be able to increase the capacity in the matches. In addition to other promoted measures ”, expressed the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado López.