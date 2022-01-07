The Brazilian Minister of Health defends himself after being denounced at the medical council

"Yesterday, a group of secretaries reported me; they can report me, we have nothing to fear (…) the concern with that complaint is zero, if colleagues wanted to help they would be working like me, if they were vaccinated it was with the doses that I I distributed, "he criticized, according to the UOL portal. According to the document sent to the Federal Council of Medicine, Queiroga practiced infractions that compromise the entire Brazilian population, but especially minors from 5 to 11 years old, a group that generated a public discussion by vaccines against COVID-19. In recent weeks, Queiroga aligned himself with Bolsonaro's stance reluctant to vaccinate this age group, and specialists also consider that the Ministry of Health is taking longer than necessary to start vaccination The National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in mid-December, but the immunization of this group did not start. It will go until next week.

RÍO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) – The Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, defended himself after the complaint that members of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the state of Sao Paulo presented to the Federal Council of Medicine, understanding that the official was hampering the vaccination of children against COVID-19.

“Yesterday, a group of secretaries reported me; they can report me, we have nothing to fear (…) the concern with that complaint is zero, if colleagues wanted to help they would be working like me, if they were vaccinated it was with the doses that I I distributed, “he criticized, according to the UOL portal.

According to the document sent to the Federal Council of Medicine, Queiroga practiced infractions that compromise the entire Brazilian population, but especially to children between 5 and 11 years old, a group that generated a public discussion about vaccines against COVID-19.

For the doctors of the council of secretaries of Sao Paulo, Queiroga “attends above all to the political and ideological interests of the Government, especially the President of the Republic.”

In recent weeks, Queiroga aligned himself with Bolsonaro’s stance reluctant to vaccinate this age group, and specialists also consider that the Ministry of Health is taking longer than necessary to start vaccinating children.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in mid-December, but immunization of this group will not begin until next week.

