The call of Honduras for the friendly against Colombia on January 16 in the US

Fenafuth offered this Friday the call for Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez for the friendly match that the Honduras National Team will play against Colombia on January 16 in the United States.

The list has only been drawn up with local footballers, in which the youth Marco Aceituno of Real España stands out, as does Yeison Mejía.

Maynor Figueroa, who was left without a team after not being renewed by the Houston Dynamo, has been called up by the coach.