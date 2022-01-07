The call of Honduras for the friendly against Colombia on January 16 in the US

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Fenafuth offered this Friday the call for Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez for the friendly match that the Honduras National Team will play against Colombia on January 16 in the United States.
The list has only been drawn up with local footballers, in which the youth Marco Aceituno of Real España stands out, as does Yeison Mejía.
Maynor Figueroa, who was left without a team after not being renewed by the Houston Dynamo, has been called up by the coach.
This preparatory meeting will take place on Sunday, January 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will serve the commitments of Honduras in the eighth final of Concacaf towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
‘Bolillo’ Gómez will be arriving in Honduras on Monday to begin work with a micro-cycle of work from January 10 to 14. The trip to US lands will be made on the 14th.
The Colombian team is directed by Reinaldo Rueda, the coach who qualified Honduras for a Soccer World Cup 28 years later, that of South Africa 2010.
THE CALL:
GOALKEEPERS: Luis López (Real Spain) and Edrick Menjívar (Olimpia).
DEFENSES: Maynor Figueroa (without a team), Júnior García (Real Spain), Denil Maldonado (Motagua), Wisdom Quaye (Real Spain, Omar Elvir (Motagua) and Franklin Flores (Real Spain).
MIDFIELDERS: Kervin Arriaga (Marathón), Juan Ángel Delgado (Motagua), Jack Jean-Baptiste (UPN), Edwin Rodríguez (Olimpia), Jorge Álvarez (Olimpia) and Diego Rodríguez (Motagua).
FRONT: Yeison Mejía (Real Spain), Iván López (Motagua), Marco Aceituno (Real Spain) and Eddie Hernández (Olimpia).