The challenge of his life; Tabó arrives at Cruz Azul because ‘he couldn’t say no’

In his first conference as a player of Blue Cross, Christian Tabó He spoke of what it meant to him to be signed by the Machine, a club that cannot be said no and less because of the interest shown by both the board and the coaching staff headed by Juan Reynoso, coach who already directed him in Puebla.

“It is impossible to say no to Cruz Azul and more with all the interest they had in me. That was important to me, “said the Uruguayan player, who revealed that he had rejected other offers to sign with the Noria team.

“The truth is I am very excited and proud to be here, saying no to other institutions. I am happy and I will have to measure up to what Cruz Azul is, “he said.

Tabó, who came to Mexican soccer in 2015 thanks to the Atlas, said that he is clear about which institution he reaches and the importance it has at the national level, so he said that he will have to catch up, even doing more than what he had already shown at Club Puebla in the last three seasons.

“The first thing I said is that I was very clear about where I am coming from. Today I have to live it from the inside, I am in a great team, I am very happy and I will have to do better what I have been doing to be up to the task. It is the most important challenge in my career and in my life. I have to take it with that responsibility and I am aware of what I can give Cruz Azul, “he added.

Tabó chose Cruz Azul thinking about the World Cup

The footballer said that another of his objectives is that the new technical body of the Uruguay national team see it to be able to have a chance in the team, taking into account that this year the World Cup is being played and the Charruas still have a chance of winning a ticket to the competition.

“I always think about the SelectionIt is a dream that I have, but I have to do things very well here to be called, “concluded Christian, who said he does not know if he will be taken into account by Reynoso for this Saturday’s match against Xolos.

