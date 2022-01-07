The crack who would resign from the National Team because of Martino and his sacred cows

Gerardo Martino could lose Marcelo Flores in the National Team.

January 06, 2022 11:12 am

The Mexican team could lose one of his great promises, because according to Mediotiempo, Marcelo Flores placeholder image would be included in the list of the Canada selection ahead of the knockout matches on the next FIFA date.

Gerardo Martino has only called once to Marcelo Flores placeholder image to Selection Mayor, and it was in the friendly match that El Tri played last December and in which the forward of the Arsenal England barely saw action in the last 8 minutes of the game.

Everything seems to indicate that Gerardo Martino would continue to bet on the same players with whom it has been working during its process in Mexican team, and there would be very few places in the table that the Qatar World Cup will play if they qualify, so Marcelo Flores placeholder image He would look for an option that allows him to play the World Cup.

Marcelo Flores still has the possibility of changing the National Team

Although he already debuted with the Mexican team, FIFA regulations allow players to change teams when they have dual citizenship even before playing three games with their team, so Gerardo Martino should take into account more times flowers to avoid losing it.