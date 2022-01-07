the day Selena Quintanilla took an unusual photo with “El Charro de Huentitán” – Prensa Libre

Vicente Fernández’s legacy in music is present in different genres and different generations and the clearest example of this is the recent photograph that shows the singer Selena Quintanilla posing with “Chente”.

Almost a month after the death of Vicente Fernández, several celebrities have expressed their admiration for “El Charro de Huentitán” and they have recalled anecdotes of some encounters they had with the interpreter.

AB Quintanilla, Mexican musician and brother of the legendary singer, He shared an image of the unusual meeting through his social networks between “El Charro de Huentitán” and his sister, “the queen of Tex-Mex.”

According to the founder of the band Kumbia Kings, both artists lived together on some occasions and showed their mutual respect and admiration.

Ab Quintanilla confessed that that unusual meeting happened in Las Vegas, United States, where Selena Quintanilla had the opportunity to live with Vicente Fernández.

The photograph shows both artists embracing and with a big smile on their faces, a product of the great admiration that existed between the two stars of Mexican music.

Likewise, the older brother of the late Tex-Mex singer accompanied this image with an emotional message dedicated to “El Charro de Huentitán.”

“This photo was taken in Las Vegas at Circus Circus… Don Vicente was super nice with Selena and our whole family… We are going to miss you a lot ”, shared the music producer.

The surprising photo of Vicente Fernández and Selena has caused a great impact among the followers of both artists and currently has almost 57 thousand likes and more than 350 comments.

Selena Quintanilla, one of the most recognized Hispanic artists in Mexico and the United States, tragically died on March 31, 1995 after being shot by Yolanda Saldívar, who was her representative.

Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison for Selena’s death. However, he could be released on parole in March 2025 due to his good behavior during his sentence.

“The queen of Tex-Mex” was only 24 years old at the time of her assassination in Texas, United States.

For its part, Vicente Fernández died on December 12, 2021 at the age of 81 after spending more than four months in a hospital in Guadalajara due to a severe fall suffered at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”.