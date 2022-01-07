The falls are installed in the cryptocurrency market

The cryptocurrency market continues its black week with falls that leave bitcoin at its lowest since September, hovering around $ 42,000. The declines are widespread due to greater risk aversion given the prospect of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which would come earlier than expected, and due to disruptions in the networks in Kazakhstan, amid protests against the government.

Since its record high of $ 69,000 in November, bitcoin has dropped 40%. In the last week it falls close to 13%, while ethereum does 15%, cardano 11% and memecoins such as dogecoin or shiba inu exceed 10%. For the latter, the falls reached 80% and 65% from highs, respectively.

Market evolution

Fed and Kazakhstan explain the falls

Behind the falls, on the one hand, the rise in inflation is leading central banks to tighten monetary policy, threatening to reduce the abundant liquidity that has boosted a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies.

“We see broad sentiment of risk aversion across all markets today. Inflationary concerns and rate hikes seem to be at the forefront of speculators’ minds,” says Matthew Dibb of crypto platform Stack Funds.



Evolution of the price of bitcoin since the beginning of the year Coinmarketcap

Added to this are the unrest in Kazakhstan, where a substantial amount of crypto mining operations had been relocated after China’s reluctance against the practice. Operations in the country, where 15% of bitcoin is mined, had already been affected by recent energy supply problems. The hash rate of bitcoin, which measures the processing power of network operations, has gone from 208 million terahashes per second on January 1 to 176 million, according to Bloomberg.

“What has caused the collapse in recent days is the political conflict in Kazakhstan, where internet cuts and power supply problems have created chaos in the market,” says Diego Morín, an analyst at IG.

The year thus begins with doubts for a cryptocurrency that in 2021 gained 60%, improving the performance of other assets due to the greater institutional acceptance and as investment diversification.





