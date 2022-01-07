The Intel Core i3-12100F It is a perfect CPU to give life to a low cost gaming equipment, a CPU that is around the 123 euros and that for that money he offers 4 cores and 8 threads of processing (4x P-Core) at Base / Turbo frequency of 3.30 / 4.30 GHz under the Golden Cove architecture to an Intel 7 (10nm Enhanced SuperFin) manufacturing process with a maximum power consumption of 89W.

Now we also know that it is the fastest quad-core CPU ever created, and that is that the overclocker Alva Jonatha (LUCKY_NOOB), managed to break the record set by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G @ 5598 MHz in the Y-Cruncher (PI-1B) benchmark. Yes indeed, AMD CPU used liquid nitrogen, while the Intel Core i3 beat it in performance by running without overclock at 4385 MHz and being cooled by air.

As if that weren’t enough, the Intel Core i3-12100F it also manages to deliver the same performance as this AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with liquid nitrogen @ 5.6 GHz with benchmark frequencies in Cinebench R20: 3374 points for the AMD CPU and 3373 points for the Intel one.

In GPUPI (1B), the Core i3 is faster than a Core i7-7740X @ 7 GHz cooled by liquid nitrogen. In other words, it is an ideal CPU for gamers who want to enjoy any modern game, so the money saved can be spent on the real problem, the GPU.

via: Wccftech