The James Webb Telescope successfully deployed its parasol and now its mirrors will

11 days after being launched, the most important space telescope man-made, the James webb, passed an important stage by fully deploy your heat shield, a five-layer sunshade necessary for observing the cosmos.

Now, NASA engineers work on the correct positioning of the 18 hexagonal mirrors of the space observatory in a broadcast that can be followed live by NASA TV.

Although many operations are still missing for the observatory to be fully ready, the Deploying this parasol was the “hardest” part from the list, Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s chief of science missions, recalled in a statement. Each of the layers of this heat shield is the size of a tennis court and is necessary to protect scientific instruments from the sun’s heat. The maneuvers of this delicate operation -similar to separating the layers of an onion- have lasted two days and have been divided into two phases, one to stretch the three closest to the Sun and, another, to tighten the last two.

The deployment of the 18 hexagonal mirrors will be done in space as tested in the NASA laboratory (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo)

The tensioning of the last layer was completed the day before yesterday at 16.59 GMT, when, after receiving the confirmation, the team that followed the operation from Earth began to applaud and one of those responsible congratulated the group: “ A job well done ”. Deploying Webb’s parasol in space is “an incredible milestone, crucial to the success of the mission,” Gregory L. Robinson, director of the Webb program at the headquarters of the US space agency NASA, said in a statement.

“Thousands of parts have had to work with precision for this engineering marvel to fully unfold. The team has achieved, he said, a daring feat with the complexity of this deployment, one of the boldest ventures yet for the Webb. ” In fact, “this was the hardest part to test on the ground,” as James Cooper, manager of the Webb parasol at NASA, based out of Goddard Space Flight Center, had previously explained. Stretching the five layers was “especially challenging because there are complex interactions between structures, tension mechanisms, cables and membranes.”

The diamond-shaped tennis-court-sized parasol is observed in a test (REUTERS / NASA / Chris Gunn / Handout / File Photo)

Folded like an origami

The telescope is too big to fit inside the Ariane 5 rocket that put it on track to its correct orbit, so it had to be folded on itself like an origami and then deployed in space, an extremely dangerous procedure that lasts at least 15 days.

“It’s a very special day. I think it is time to realize that we may soon have a fully operational giant space telescope, ”tweeted astronomer Klaus Pontoppidan, James Webb’s chief scientist. Astronomers around the world were waiting impatiently to be able to work with the most powerful space telescope, because it will allow us to observe the first galaxies, formed a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

The observatory took off just over a week ago from French Guiana and is currently more than 900,000 kilometers from Earth. It is on its way to its final orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from us, that is, four times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. In this place, should a problem arise, a repair mission cannot be planned.

Its deployment, piloted from Baltimore on the east coast of the United States, was to proceed smoothly. More than a hundred engineers took over night and day to make sure everything went according to schedule. NASA broadcast it live over the internet. Since there is no camera on board the James Webb, the only images available were of the operations control room and a computer simulation showing the different steps.

Relief

“The atmosphere is difficult to describe. It was an incredible moment. There was a lot of joy, a lot of relief“Hillary Stock, in charge of the parasol deployment at NASA partner Northrop Grumman, told reporters. “Everything went well,” he added. The parasol measures about 20 meters by 14 meters and is shaped like a diamond. Their hair-thin capes were folded like an accordion and now stretched to within a few inches of each other.

Is it so made of kapton, a material chosen for its resistance to extreme temperatures because the face closest to the Sun can reach 125 ° C, and the farthest -235 ° C. Its deployment was possible thanks to hundreds of pulleys and meters of cables to guide them, as well as motors to stretch each sail, from each point of the diamond. This heat shield is essential because the James Webb science instruments only work at very low temperatures and in the dark.

The great novelty of this telescope is that It will operate through the near and mid-infrared spectrum, wavelengths invisible to the naked eye. In order to detect the weak light coming from the ends of the universe, it cannot be affected by radiation from the Sun, but neither by radiation from the Earth and the Moon.

The James Webb telescope will be ready for operation only in June. (photo: Technology of the future)

Today’s step is the deployment of the mirrors: first a secondary one, smaller and placed at the end of a tripod, and then the main one, covered in gold and measuring about 6.6 meters in diameter. Once set up, the James Webb will reach its destination, known as the Lagrange point 2. Then the instruments will have to be cooled and calibrated and the mirrors fine-tuned. Six months after lift-off, the telescope will be ready to go back to the origins of the universe and search for habitable environments outside of our solar system.

Thanks to its vision in the infrared spectrum and its enormous primary mirror, it will offer an unprecedented view of the universe and will allow us to look back more than 13,500 million years to see the first galaxies that were born after the Big Bang, the great explosion that gave rise to the universe. Equipped with four scientific instruments, the MIRI, NIRSpec, NIRCam and NIRISS cameras, spectrographs and coronagraphs, this space telescope will also help discover new exoplanets and identify their chemical composition. If all goes well, this technological marvel will show the first images in about six months, probably next June.

