The last five bodies of Dominicans who died in Chiapas were brought

Santo Domingo, RD.

A Mexican Air Force plane moved the bodies of five Dominicans who had yet to be brought to the country, who died in an accident that occurred on December 9 in Chiapas, Mexico.

The bodies brought by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs correspond to Raymin Brito Figuero, Wascar Pérez Vargas, Luis Alfredo Brito Báez, Ramón Benito Almonte Espinal and Luis Emilia Roa Chala.

The remains of the Dominicans were transferred by the Mexican authorities of the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Migration Institute, on a military flight to the San Isidro Air Base.

At the scene, relatives of the victims were satisfied after the tragedy.

According to the Vice Minister of Consular and Migratory Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jatzel Román Gonzálezm, the bodies will be transferred to their places of origin starting at 4:00 in the morning.

Of the 16 Dominicans involved in the tragedy, 11 died, three who were hospitalized, were discharged and two others remain missing.

The Dominicans who were hospitalized will be brought to the country in the next few days, Román Gonzalez reported.

The other creoles who have been transferred and buried correspond to Frantony Matos González: Rafelín Martínez Castillo; Reyni Guerrero Soto; Juan Alberto Soto Castillo, Juniel Mordán and Ángel Lisandro Lugo García all from different communities in the Peravia province.

The trailer carrying 156 undocumented migrants collided with the wall of a pedestrian bridge, after the impact, the box was left without the roof and then overturned to one side and, as a result of the collision, dozens of migrants died instantly, according to the report of the Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office.

So far there are 56 deceased of various nationalities.