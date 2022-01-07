The last of the negotiation between America and Brian Ocampo

The directive of the America club, headed by the sports president, Santiago Banos, continues to insist on the signing of the Uruguayan attacker Brian Ocampo for him Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 TournamentHowever, it is not willing to pay the four million dollars (mdd) that the player and his team of representatives are asking for.

According to information from César Caballero, a journalist for ESPN, the leadership of the Eagles has given a little in the last hours, so he is considering paying for the footballer’s letter, but less than the aforementioned amount, so that everything is in the Uruguayan accepting the offer, otherwise the negotiations will not prosper.

It is worth mentioning that the big problem with this operation is that the 22-year-old South American element wants to make a profit for the Uruguay National despite having terminated his contract with them on December 31st. This situation does not look favorably on the azulcrema squad because it is a footballer who is a free agent on paper.

We will have to wait if the negotiations end on good terms in the next few hours, however, at the moment the sports president of the Club América institution, Santiago Baños, is subject to criticism from the fans due to the lack of reinforcements to the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament.

When does America debut in the Clausura 2022?

Remember that this Friday, December 7, the Eagles as a whole will appear in said contest against Puebla in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 9:00 p.m. time from downtown Mexico, although they will do it without their two reinforcements: Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes, in addition to Federico Viñas, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera Y Fernando Madrigal, who for different circumstances will not be in the call.