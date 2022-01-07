The mayor of New York will not close deals

The new mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams issued an executive order called “Small Business Forward” which will help minority small entrepreneurs.

This order was signed to carry out a series of reforms to reduce the number of fines, including citations already scheduled, and also change the warnings for those who have committed an infraction for the first time, and who instead receive a warning.

This order comes after a regulation for businesses about enforcing the vaccination mandate went into effect or else businesses could face fines of up to $ 1,000.

According to Telemundo 47, the order goes to the following agencies: Department of Buildings, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Sanitation, Fire Department, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The order is designed to reduce fines and to warn sanctioned for the first time or to correct sanctioned ones.

The agencies will have a period of three months to present the recommendations.

“I was a cook. I was a dishwasher. If no one had come to my restaurant when I was in college, I would not have been able to survive. When you talk about closing our city, you are talking about putting people out of work. workers with low wages. I’m not going to let that happen, ”Adams tweeted.

