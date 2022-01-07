The Mexican actress who grew up in the DR and stars in “Rebelde”

Netflix premiered this wednesday Rebel, his version of the successful Mexican youth telenovela of the same name, which in turn, covered the very popular Argentine telenovela “Rebel Way “.

In this new version a group of boys attend the prestigious music school Elite way School that 18 years ago saw a group of students from that high house of musical studies become famous. Between these youths is Jana Cohen Gandía, played by the actress 20 years Guaita Blue. She would be the new Mia Colucci, to which the popular actresses already gave life Anahi (Mexican version) and Luisana Lopilato (Argentine version).

But what many were unaware of is that Azul, the protagonist of the youth series, grew up and studied in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, a city to which she moved with her parents at 5 years of age and where she remained until she was 17. three years) to resume his career as actress in his native country, Mexico.

Blue, in addition to actress, is a Mexican singer and model, who since she was little had a very unique approach to the television content of her country. Born on July 21, 2001, in Mexico City and of Argentine roots, by her parents, Azul was dedicated in her short childhood to commercials and small roles for Mexican television until, when she was just 5 years old, her family He decided to move to the Dominican Republic, the country where he grew up until he was 17.

As a teenager, she returned to the country where she was born to participate in several soap operas with a recurring role, performances that earned her to be considered as the protagonist in the new version of youth life at the Elite Way School.

He began his career, a few months after his first birthday, in the youth soap opera starring Jorge Poza, ‘Class 406‘, where curiously he shared credits with the also’ rebels’ Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera and Christian Chávez.

After his retirement from the screens and a childhood away from the Mexican media in Dominican Republic, Guaita Blue He returned to television in 2018 in the role of Yolotl Rey for the telenovela ‘My husband has a family’. Continuing for 2019 with ‘Soltero con hijas’ in the role of Camila Paz, the same that would catapult her to streaming productions in Claro Video’s ‘La Negotiator’ as Susana Vega and ‘Súbete a mi moto’, the series based on the group Juvenile Menudo from Amazon Prime Video as Renata. To arrive in this 2022 to a new remake Rebel.