The news from Cruz Azul today: Charly Rodríguez is already from La Maquina

January 06, 2022 15:10 hs

The Cruz Azul Sports Club refine the details necessary for his debut against the Xolos from Tijuana on the Matchday 1 of Mexican soccer. About The Machine many things happen that always give people to talk about.

In recent days they have announced to the reinforcements that so much has been commented, they were going to arrive, however, they liked to do it with emotion, and they made their fans wait. An announcement has also arrived that you were waiting for.

Waiting to see if more reinforcements close, the days continue with the latest news and developments from the Blue Cross did the tournament Closing 2022.

Cruz Azul makes the arrival of Charly Rodríguez official

After many days of speculation and repeatedly saying that everything was already closed, La Maquina finally confirmed the arrival of Charly Rodríguez to its ranks. The young midfielder arrives from Monterrey in a change for Luis Romo, who should not fail to make his departure from the club official.

Orbelín Pineda affirms that he owes nothing to Cruz Azul

On the night of Wednesday, January 5, Orbelín Pineda already traveled to Spain where Celta de Vigo awaits him, who will be his new team to continue his career, in addition to living the European dream of the player, who is happy to leave the comfort zone . He released a statement that generated divided opinions, stating the following: “I’m doing fine. I left a star on the shield and went out the front door. I have no debt to anyone, not colleagues, coaching staff and managers and now I have a beautiful experience ”.

What ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez asked to renew

In the absence of official confirmation, Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez will leave Cruz Azul, which seems imminent. Although the player wanted to leave, he did not look down on continuing as a cement manufacturer, and was open to renewing his contract, but not at any cost. According to ESPN, the Uruguayan wanted at least $ 2,000,000 dollars per year to extend his contract with La Maquina, a price that Cruz Azul was not willing to reach, and Rodríguez will leave Saudi football.

Christian Tabó’s debut will have to wait

According to the Diario Récord, the debut of one of Cruz Azul’s star reinforcements for this tournament, the Uruguayan, Christian Tabó, will have to wait, because the Uruguayan has tested positive for COVID-19, and it will not be available to Juan Reynoso for the debut of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 against the Xolos de Tijuana.