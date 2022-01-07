The nine ‘signings’ that Xavi hopes to have to visit Granada

FC Barcelona is in a situation in which the only option is to add three in LaLiga. The Catalans still they have a difference of 15 points with the leadership that they are forced to cut. It will be difficult, but it will be necessary to fight and row to the end to achieve a historic comeback. The commitment in the squad is maximum and now Xavi Hernández could have more reinforcements to continue his walk in the domestic championship.

The first thing to note is that the Terrassa coach will continue without Ferran Torres, who continues to be positive for Covid-19 and that, in addition, he is in the final phase of his recovery from the injury to his right foot. The former Manchester City, on the other hand, has not been registered in the squad in the absence of Barça being able to generate financial ‘fair play’ through sales with capital gains, salary reductions or downward renewals. Mateu Alemany commented that they hope to achieve it before Sunday.

Xavi hopes to have seven registrations for the game at Nuevo Los Cármenes: Memphis and Ansu Fati, who would be ready to receive the green light after overcoming their respective injuries. They will join Gavi and Ez Abde, who will have left the coronavirus behind, as well as Pedri González, who is waiting for his negative. In addition, Luuk de Jong will be added, down against Linares due to suspension. Lenglet and Umtiti will be in the call, too, after their gastric ailments.

Finally, there is Dani Alves, ready for his debut in the League. The Brazilian was enrolled in the squad last Wednesday and may be part of the expedition that will travel to face the team led by Robert Moreno. Everything indicates that he will have minutes or that he will even start against the ‘Nasrid’ team.

Weight loss at Barça

Martin Braithwaite continues in the infirmary, but they have also joined Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong. The Uruguayan suffers a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand, while the midfielder has an elongation in the soleus of his left leg. In his case, it is expected that it will not be available, either, for the Spanish Super Cup, which will be played this Wednesday, January 12, with the semifinal against Real Madrid at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.