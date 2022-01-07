The player from America who did not appear registered before Liga MX

America has not yet closed its roster for the Clausura 2022 tournament in which it will begin its participation this Friday with its visit to Puebla. However, the Liga MX page has already loaded the records of the footballers who are currently authorized by each institution to play in this contest.

In the case of the Eagles, the players they registered already appear in the system. Even Diego Valdés with his number 10 already appears as a midfielder of the blue cream, although it is the only one of the reinforcements that can already be seen as part of the team officially before the MX League and your page.

In this case, Jonathan dos Santos it is not registered yet. It should be remembered that in their situation, they would carry out a specific process to validate it as an element formed in Mexico due to a brief passage by the basic forces of Striped from Monterrey, where he even played with his brother Giovani dos santos.

At the moment the reason why Jona does not appear with registration in the system of the MX League and it is possible that in the next few hours he will already appear discharged so that with them he can be considered as an Americanist element before the body that governs the national football clubs.

REINFORCEMENTS DISCARDED

In all this, what is a fact is that America will not be able to count on Diego Valdes neither Jonathan dos Santos for the match against Puebla because both are in a physical tuning process. It is expected that they can be considered for the match of the third day against Atlas every time the date game 2 versus Mazatlan it was rescheduled for February.