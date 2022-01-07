The player who breaks it in NBA 2021-22 and does not regret not going to the Lakers

One of the stars of the Kings could not reach the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer and now that he breaks it in the NBA 2021-22 he says he does not regret what happened.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it hasn’t gone very well for either franchise. Los angeles lakers has disappointed thus far, and Sacramento kings they just don’t have enough to compete this year.

However, these two teams were involved in an exchange that was about to take place in the summer, a day before the Draft, which would have brought a player of the likes of Lebron James to the Lakers, but that ultimately ended up being canceled.

The agreement was not finalized because Washington wizards They came up with a tempting offer for LA to get Russell westbrook. In this way, the sniper escort Buddy hield he stayed in Sacramento and now reflected on that particular moment and was unaffected by how the situation unfolded.

Buddy Hield has no regrets about not going to Lakers

“It’s basketball. If it happened, it happened. Yes No No. But it’s basketball and you have to live with it. This is the part of business. At the end of the day, I still have a job. I can go to all 30 teams in the league. As long as I have a job, I am happy“said the player who would have helped to space the court for the Angelenos. Hield averages 3.7 3-pointers per game, second in the league, with an efficiency of 37.9%, against 34.9% of the Lakers as a team.

“I come from the Bahamas. In the NBA we complain, we argue and say that we want to play more and shoot more. But you must enjoy being in the NBA“Buddy told Mark Medina of NBA.com. “People fight every day to be in this league. I have a chance, and hopefully, I’ll be around longer. I’m blessed to be here.”