The Possible Alignment of Club América against Puebla after multiple casualties

The Eagles of America are within hours of starting their flight at the Closing 2022 of the MX League on the court of Cuauhtémoc Stadium to measure themselves against those led by Nicolas Larcamón At 9:00 p.m. from the center, with the intention of adding the first three units, although it will have to do so facing several casualties in its main approach as a result of the positive cases to Covid-19, in addition to the injuries.

Possible Alignment

According to the information provided by the sports journalist, Jonatan Peña the alignment of the Eagles would be conformed as follows: In goal with Guillermo Ochoa, in defense Sebastián Cáceres, Jordan Silva, Jorge Sánchez, Salvador Reyes; in the midfield with Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez Y Alvaro Fidalgo; on the offensive with Mauro Lainez, Roger Martínez and tip Henry Martin.

It is estimated that the work of the azulcrema preseason will be endorsed tonight against the camoteros, however, it will not be able to count on the new reinforcements from the beginning Diego Valdes Y Jonathan Dos Santos, since they are adapting to the rhythm of the game, so they could appear as part of a change that you make Santiago Solari, and even in the case of the Chilean he could occupy it to cover the extreme right, although it does not turn out to be his usual position.

America vs Puebla

The game is one of the most striking of the first day of the Closing 2022, but Puebla will have a full squad being almost the same as the one that played in the Liguilla del Opening 2021, while the Eagles look fragmented, but it will be a high-level football duel, according to the site of FiveThirtyEight, America he has a 46% to win, while a 27% to come out with the defeat and the same figure for the tie.