The predictions for the second round of LaLiga … Real Madrid, champion, but Barça ‘revives’

The second round of LaLiga is underway and while Real Madrid looks like a solid leader, Barcelona shows some recovery from the hand of Xavi. What will happen at this decisive stage of the season? Who will be the champion? How will the mexicans? Here are the five predictions.

1. Xavi puts Barça in Champions League positions

In a rebuilding season with the arrival of Xavi Hernández, Barcelona is aware that the team is not going to fight for LaLiga, but I could not afford to be left out of the first four and therefore the Champions League, especially because in this edition he did not even pass the Group Stage.

The coach’s work is already beginning to bear fruit and the commitment to a recognizable style and with Barça DNA is remarkable, so that with the passage of the games it must be expected that the performance improves and with this the results will arrive.

It should also be noted that the injured are about to return and will give the team another boost: Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi, three jewels of the quarry, which together with Memphis Depay and the incorporation of Ferran Torres, will certainly increase the offensive potential of the team. Barça.

At the moment the team is already in fifth place overall, very far from the leader Real Madrid (15 points), but two and one respectively from the third and fourth that are Betis and Atlético de Madrid. FC Barcelona will finish in the top three, without a doubt.

2. Nobody takes the title away from Real Madrid

Despite being only five points behind Sevilla, which is second in LaLiga, no one takes the title from Real Madrid this season. Unlike last year when the champion was defined until the last day, everything indicates that now it will not be the same.

Of course, he can stumble and he will do it again as happened the previous day against Getafe, but the merengue team has a solid squad, a defined style of play and above all experienced and decisive footballers who guarantee that they do not give up in the moments key to the second and decisive return of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti restored order to the team and has managed to manage the figures, so the results are obvious and today he is a solid leader who cannot see where he can falter and lose the advantage he has. It is necessary to aim one more League to the whites.

3. Benzema inherits Messi’s throne

Beyond the numbers in terms of goals or assists, after the departure of Lionel Messi there is no more spectacular footballer than Karim Benzema in Spain.

He did not need to ratify anything, but it is a reality that despite his records and actions huge In recent seasons, he always appeared as an escort for the former Barça captain and now that has changed.

Following a Real Madrid game is a guarantee of enjoying the Frenchman who lives to the full in the maturity of his career.

More than prediction, it is an invitation that, beyond colors and favorites, Benzema is finally given the place he deserves, who is certainly not a media character or great charisma, but a separate show on the playing field. .

4. Orbelín Pineda falls on his feet at Celta

In the understanding that it takes time for the Mexican footballer to adapt to European football, it should be expected that Orbelín Pineda in this second round with Celta de Vigo will say “present” with good performances.

It is true that the inconsistency has accompanied him in his career, but his quality is not in question, in addition to that he will have a technician who knows him, Eduardo Coudet, who is understood to have asked for it as a reinforcement and who even already spoke of the possible positions in which you intend to use it.

Unlike José Juan Macías or some other Mexican footballer who came to LaLiga with a shoehorn, Orbelín enters through the front door, will occupy an extra-community place, with what that size is the commitment and must respond to expectations. You will respond to them. At the time.

5. Lainez’s situation at Betis does not change

Three years ago, the Mexican forward Diego Lainez came to LaLiga signed by Betis, and the balance of his stay at the club is clearly negative, as he has been far from consolidating as a starter and his talent has appeared in a trickle.

In the World Cup year, the situation of Lainez is worrying, as it has been shown that although Manuel Pellegrini has praised him and urged him to continue growing, he does not consider him in his stellar team.

True, just the previous day he started in LaLiga, but he had a discreet performance and his best minutes and performance have been in the Copa del Rey.

A second round of the season cannot be predicted in which the Mexican suddenly acquires a role leading in a club that is currently in third place in the rankings, because in three years it has simply been a complete and sometimes not even that.

It does not happen because Diego lacks talent or sizes, but it has already been said on other occasions that he made the wrong choice of team to enter elite football. Sadly it looks difficult for the banking stop being the most recurring site of the skilled player in this 2022.