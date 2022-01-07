The President of Kazakhstan asked Russia and its allies for military aid in the face of protests | The World | DW

The Kazakh government had previously imposed a state of emergency only in Almaty, the country’s financial capital, as well as in Mangistau province and the administrative capital, Nur Sultan.

Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev threatened a “firm” response to protests in this former Soviet republic. Internet and mobile phones were blocked during the day.

The state of emergency “restricts freedom of movement, including transportation,” and prohibits “mass events and family gatherings for births, weddings and wakes,” the reports say. The state of emergency also introduces a curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. local time.

European Union calls for “responsibility and restraint” to all parties

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday called for “responsibility and restraint” to all parties involved in protests and riots over the rise in the price of gas in Kazakhstan, which have led to the resignation of the Government in the country.

“We call on all parties involved to act with responsibility and restraint and refrain from taking actions that may lead to a further escalation of violence,” a spokesman for the European External Action Service said in a statement.

The community diplomatic service stressed that it hopes that the protests “remain non-violent and avoid any incitement to violence” and urged the Kazakh authorities to “respect the fundamental right to peaceful protest and the proportionality in the use of force when defending your legitimate security interests “

“Kazakhstan is an important partner for the European Union” and “we count on it to respect its commitments, including freedom of the press and access to information online and offline,” the EU stressed.

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, accepted the resignation of the Executive today after the massive protests in recent days, which intensified this Wednesday and led the authorities to extend the state of emergency to the entire national territory.

jov (afp, reuters)