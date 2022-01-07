The Solana network faces degraded performance for the second time this week

The Solana blockchain has experienced its second incident of network performance degradation this week. According to Solana, this is happening due to an increase in transactions that require more per computation.

As a result, the capacity of the network, which originally boasted of facilitating 50,000 transactions per second (TPS), was reduced to several thousand TPS. Solana cited this as the reason users experienced failed transactions, adding that its developers are already working to fix the problems.

This latest network issue came just days after a similar incident on Tuesday, in which users experienced the same issues. Many speculated that Tuesday’s incident was due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, but Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, answered on Twitter saying it’s just the “pain of getting a new runtime to market”.

Amid these recent downsides, Cyber ​​Capital’s chief investment officer, Justin Bons, express her disapproval of Solana and posted a series of tweets listing her reasons for not supporting the project. Bons claims that Solana is “consistently displaying a pattern of misbehavior” Y “prioritizing attracting ignorant investors over good blockchain design.”

Bons also criticized network security, mentioning that DDoS attacks are not the only concern. He said that DDoS attacks can be combined with a 51% attack. With this, he claims that attackers can “temporarily gain proportional control of the network by attacking other parties.”

Yakovenko dismissed this as “exhausting nonsense”, stating that “It is impossible to DDoS a private key.”

Last year, Solana suffered a DDoS attack that caused a similar effect and reduced network performance. Solana Labs communications chief Austin Federa said that the outage came after a series of transactions during a DEX initial offering “landed on a Solana block that took an inordinate amount of computing power.” “The computation for these types of transactions was not properly measured by the network, and it caused the blocks to take much longer to process than the network expected,” said Federa.

