The Spanish electricity system marks a new historical minimum of emissions in 2021 | Economy

Stratospheric prices, decreasing environmental footprint. The Spanish electricity system closed in 2021 its worst year in terms of cost for users and its best year in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. Electricity generation in Spain released 35.96 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, compared to 36.13 million tons in 2020, according to figures from Red Eléctrica de España (REE) consulted by this newspaper. However, unlike last year, when the confinement pushed down demand and, therefore, emissions as well, in 2021 electricity consumption rebounded by 2.5%, gradually approaching pre-pandemic levels . “The national generation has increased, but this has been more than offset by the increase in emission-free production and the fall in exports,” synthesizes Natalia Fabra, professor at the Carlos III University of Madrid specializing in energy issues.

The main factor behind this improvement is the increase in wind and solar production, despite the lower contribution from nuclear and hydroelectric, two technologies that do not emit CO₂ either. Wind turbines produced almost 60,480 gigawatt hours (GWh), 10% more than in 2020, largely thanks to the jump in installed capacity. Even more relevant is the leap made by photovoltaic energy, which in 2021 contributed almost 20,890 GWh, leaving behind the 15,300 GWh in 2020 and light years away from the 9,252 GWh in 2019.

“What is surprising is the spectacular increase in photovoltaics, which not only increased installed power, but also equivalent hours by 15%,” says Pedro Linares, professor at the University of Comillas and director of the BP Chair on Energy and Sustainability . Wind power, for its part, has also increased its equivalent production by 8%. According to Linares’ figures, 60% of the reduction in emissions has to do with the increase in installed power from wind and solar, while the remaining 40% is due to meteorological reasons: more sun (for photovoltaics), more wind (for wind turbines) or more rain (for hydroelectric power to work).

Although with somewhat more discreet records than in 2020, the hydroelectric year did not disappoint and closed at production levels slightly above the historical average. Nuclear, on the contrary, reduced its contribution by 3% in a year marked by several reactor shutdowns both for maintenance and for refueling.

Less cogeneration and, marginally, also less coal

On the side of the technologies that do pollute, the drop in cogeneration is especially noteworthy, plants that generate both electricity and heat and that went from generating more than 27,000 GWh to 26,100. Also the reduction, although minimal, of coal (-0.6%) in a year that had all the ingredients to increase slightly or remain stable: with natural gas prices skyrocketing, many countries have had to burn more this mineral. This is not the case in Spain, despite the fact that some of these plants, which were and are condemned to closure, such as the iconic As Pontes (A Coruña), have had to go into action on time at times of greatest demand. “It could be said that the drop in cogeneration, as well as the slight reduction in coal, have dominated the increase in combined cycle production,” says Fabra. The foreign balance also did its bit: exports were a quarter of a year ago, partially offsetting the higher generation needs for domestic consumption.

The evolution is especially significant when compared to ten years ago, when consumption needs – and therefore generation – were lower and even so the national electricity system emitted more than 41 million tons of CO₂. Even more so if the figure is compared to 2007, the first to appear in REE’s records: 111 million tons. Although the data is not yet definitive – it will still take weeks – sources from the public-private company explain to this newspaper that the variation “is not usually significant.”

This evolution invites us to think with certain optimism about the future, in which the decarbonization of entire sectors such as transport goes through their electrification to the detriment of fossil fuels: the less is emitted to generate that energy, the lower the total emissions will be. And at this point, no one doubts that renewables will continue to gain ground in the coming years, definitively expelling coal and taking quota from cogeneration, combined cycles (gas) and, to a lesser extent, nuclear. “The expectation is that as renewables are added, the most expensive and most polluting, which is fossil, will be displaced from the matrix,” explains energy consultant Francisco Valverde. “But the process will go by steps, depending on the auctions: in 2022 emissions will probably be lower, in 2023 something more and as the auctions enter so far, it will be noticed more and more”, he predicts.

Still, any complacent attitude would be a risk. As the International Energy Agency (IEA) has documented in recent months, to guarantee future sustainability and avoid the worst-case scenario of global warming, there are many steps to be taken towards renewables, a niche in which investment will have to take an exponential leap in the coming years both in Spain and in the rest of the world. The gradual decarbonization of the electricity sector is a step in the right direction, but there are still many more.