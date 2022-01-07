The terrible mistake especially of Harry Potter that caused ridicule

Mexico City.- On January 1, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, an HBO Max special that brings together several actors and other members of the saga team, premiered.

The production has thrilled fans, but has also outraged some of its viewers because of a notorious mistake.

In one sequence, Emma Watson talks about her childhood revealing that she was a fan of JK Rowling’s books even before joining the franchise. To illustrate his story, the special shows an image of a girl, supposedly Watson, wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

However, it wasn’t about her, but about fellow actress Emma Roberts.

Fans did not ignore this mistake and shared their opinions on Twitter. “This is hilarious, that’s Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson. How could they go wrong with that?” Asked one user.

“I can’t believe they put a little photo of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson,” said another fan.

“I have tried to Google ‘Emma Watson baby’ and yes, the photo of Emma Roberts as a child appears among the first,” explained a netizen.

Alongside Watson, the special also featured Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

Also participating in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts are producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.