The trade for the Chicago Bulls to win the NBA

Hypothetically, this player could further enhance the Chicago Bulls skills to deliver a resounding blow to the table in NBA 21-22.

To be sure, very few people thought that Chicago bulls would be at the top of the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in this season, but the truth is that it is a fact and they have shown the strength to fight.

Imagine that Chicago made the playoffs. Beasts like the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat can complicate the path of Jordan’s former troop. If they pass these tests, they would still have to battle against the best in the Western Conference, that is, winning the NBA will not be easy.

The truth is that opportunities like this do not appear so often, therefore, those of Illinois should go all or nothing in their attempt to conquer the seventh ring and Larry O’Brien trophy. In this situation, we present a hypothetical change that would reinforce the Bulls.

The ideal trade for Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan He is on his way to be in the MVP discussion, but at 32 years old, his great performances could be counted for the future. Seizing the moment this season will be vital for the Bulls, taking into consideration the great chemistry they convey. Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball.

For this reason, go for Jerami Grant would be great for them. Harrison barnes He also fits the Bulls, and in return, the team would hand out promising chips like Patrick Williams or Coby White. The exchange window will be available until February 10.

Bet on the Detroit Pistons figure It would be a lethal move for his rivals, something that surely many would not expect, and that would surely give more strength for the rest of the NBA season.