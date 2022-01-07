The United States added 199 thousand jobs and unemployment fell to 3.9%, less than expected

People lining up for help with their applications for unemployment benefits in Kentucky, United States (REUTERS / Bryan Woolston / Archive)

The unemployment rate in the United States fell in December to 3.9%, three tenths less than in the previous month and the lowest in almost two yearsthe Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported this Friday.

Last month the US economy added 199,000 jobs, below the expectation of analysts who had calculated an increase of 440,000 Job positions.

The number of unemployed people in the US stood at 6.3 million in December, 483,000 less than the previous month (in a country of 331 million inhabitants).

In December, the labor market participation rate, that is, the proportion of people of working age who have a job or are actively looking for it, remained at 61.9%, but still below the 63.3% of February 2020.

People passing in front of an office of the New York State Department of Labor (EFE / Justin Lane / File)



Hourly wages of workers rose 0.6% in December and have increased 4.7% in one year, indicates the report.

“Employment trends continued to rise in the leisure and hospitality, business and professional services, manufacturing, construction, transportation and wholesale warehouses sectors”The report noted.

Last month the private sector added 211,000 jobs, after 270,000 added in November. In manufacturing, the increase was 26,000 jobs, compared to 35,000 the previous month.

For its part, the public sector lost 12,000 jobs in December after a reduction of 21,000 jobs in November.

The US unemployment rate at the beginning of 2020 stood at 3.5% and jumped to 14.4% in April of that year., when statistics reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the loss of some 18 million jobs.

(With information from EFE)

